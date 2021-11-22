Attempted burglary – Marton

Plans for a new 57km water pipeline running north of Lincoln will protect the area from water shortages, say bosses.

Councils across Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire are being consulted on the plans by Anglian Water Services (AWS) which will see 52km of the pipeline run from Elsham to Lincoln (Waddington), with a further 5km “spur” to Bracebridge Heath.

AWS also wants to build a new pumping station west of Nettleham, in Riseholme Lane, and a covered reservoir and pumping station along with a water treatment works at Elsham.

Documents submitted to councils, including North Kesteven District Council, said the East of England was “one of the driest regions in the country, with only two thirds of the average rainfall and a delicate environmental balance, while also being one of the fastest growing with an extra one million people expected by 2045.

“Together, these challenges make our region particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including drought and flood,” said the report.

“Our region is officially classed as ‘water stressed’, meaning we must make careful use of this most precious resource to balance supply and demand. The new pipelines will play a key role in meeting long-term water demands.”

They said the plans would move existing surplus water in the northern area of the AWS region to areas with shortfalls, including parts of Lincoln and areas further to the south.

It would also improve resilience against unforeseen events, they added.

If given the go ahead, the Elsham to Waddington section of pipe will carry 55 megalitres of water a day, while the route to Bracebridge Heath will carry 35 megalitres.

Anglian Water is hoping to submit environmental statements and planning applications to North Lincolnshire Council, West Lindsey District Council and North Kesteven District Council in summer 2022 and hopes to start construction work in 2023.