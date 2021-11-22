Duo in dock over burglary at Lincoln Superdry store
Two men allegedly stole clothes from the chain retailer
Two men are due in court today charged with a burglary at the new Superdry shop in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter.
Paul Hazzard, 43, of Friars Lane, Lincoln and Ian Barwick, 45, have been charged with theft and burglary at the Cornhill fashion chain on Saturday, November 20.
The pair allegedly stole a number of items of clothing, of an unknown value.
They are due in the dock at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.
The store has only been open just over a month, becoming the retailer’s seventh location in the East of England on October 16.