Barn conversion using Lincoln Cathedral’s recycled materials put up for rent

First of five in grand restoration project

A barn conversion that was built using recycled stone and timber from Lincoln Cathedral is now available on the rental market.

Eagle Hall on Prestons Farm in Swinderby near Lincoln has been listed by estate agents Mundys at a guide price of £1,400 per calendar month. You can see the listing here.

It has two bedrooms and bathrooms, underfloor heating throughout, and offers countryside views with ample parking space.

This newly-finished home is about so much more than its features, though, as it is also deeply-rooted in history.

The property is part of a unique project run by Eagle Hall Estates Ltd, comprising of five high-specification barn conversions using recycled stone and timber donated from Lincoln Cathedral for each home.

The Eagle Hall Estate was once the home of the Knights Templar preceptor, who during the 12th and 13th centuries are understood to have had links with the cathedral.

Prestons Farm has had family associations for over 100 years in the area over four generations, and each barn name has been created by the great grandchildren of the Prestons family.

They are situated in an exclusive development, offering a quiet dwelling for residents who will also have access to a range of local amenities.

The first barn is now available to view and the whole project will be finished in spring 2022.

Mundys Lettings Manager Emily Otter said: “It is rare that we see a new development or conversion undertaken with the care and consideration to its unique historic links and traditional features.

“The project at Prestons Farm has been beautifully completed, viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the standard and character of the accommodation on offer.”

Lets see more pictures of the house:

