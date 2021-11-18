8 mins ago

Bomb squad called to Metheringham station over ‘suspicious item’

It was deemed to be of no threat

A Bomb Disposal Unit attended the scene. Stock image. | Photo: Connor Creaghan for The Lincolnite

A bomb squad was called to Metheringham train station on Wednesday after reports of a ‘suspicious item’.

British Transport Police were called to the station at 11.24am on November 17. Five police cars, a police sniffer dog, and a bomb disposal unit were also spotted at the scene.

The entire station was closed and cordoned off at the time, but trains were still able to pass through. In a local Facebook group it was claimed someone had left their bag at the station earlier that morning, which is what led to the commotion seen by passers-by.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Specialist officers attended to assess the item and it was deemed to be of no threat.”

