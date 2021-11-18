Bomb squad called to Metheringham station over ‘suspicious item’

St Barnabas Hospice will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a Lincolnshire-wide art trail, to run in the summer of 2022.

The end-of-life care charity is inviting local and national artists, as well as businesses, to support the HeART trail.

Artists, both professional and amateur, local and national, are now invited to submit their designs for the unique heart sculptures, which will be dotted across the whole county.

Sponsors will select either a finished design or an artist with whom they would like to work. The artists will then be commissioned to create their design during April and May.

Unlike other trails, once a company sponsors a heart, it will be theirs to keep once the trail is finished.

Sponsors will select their chosen design in March 2022.

They aim to raise £300,000 and put Lincolnshire on the map as the ‘Place to Visit in 2022.’

As well as raising money and awareness for the Hospice, there will be a Young at HeART Trail to engage with children across the county.

It will be as inclusive as possible, with each school or community group being paired with a local artist and given the tools to produce their very own heart sculpture.

Veronica McBain, Head of Fundraising and Lottery at St Barnabas Hospice said: “The plans for our 40th anniversary are very ambitious, and we want to use the year as a celebration of the incredible growth we have achieved, as well as the supporters who have helped us get here.

“We are bringing this special trail to the people of Lincolnshire with the aim of it being more inclusive than ever before. We want you to join us and be part of the most significant Lincolnshire tourism and community marketing campaign for 2022, whilst raising much-needed funds for your local Hospice.

“I want to say a personal thank you to Lincoln BIG, Lincolnshire Showground, Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, Waterside Shopping Centre and S. Lyon & Son Haulage for coming on board already as partners for the trail.

“We are looking forward to working alongside them next year, as well as other local businesses who come on board as heart sponsors.”

Artists and businesses looking to get involved in the trail can find more information on the website here. People can also get in touch by emailing [email protected]