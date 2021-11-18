Bomb squad called to Metheringham station over ‘suspicious item’
It was deemed to be of no threat
A bomb squad was called to Metheringham train station on Wednesday after reports of a ‘suspicious item’.
British Transport Police were called to the station at 11.24am on November 17. Five police cars, a police sniffer dog, and a bomb disposal unit were also spotted at the scene.
The entire station was closed and cordoned off at the time, but trains were still able to pass through. In a local Facebook group it was claimed someone had left their bag at the station earlier that morning, which is what led to the commotion seen by passers-by.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Specialist officers attended to assess the item and it was deemed to be of no threat.”