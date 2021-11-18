The Vedanta: Branston Hall Hotel ready for rename and revamp
It will be a multipurpose countryside retreat
Branston Hall Hotel is gearing up for a new venture after being bought out earlier this year, as it is set to return with a new name and a facelift to match by the end of 2021.
It was acquired by Avanti Foundation for £4 million in July this year, after the hotel fell into administration at the end of November 2020.
Part of the new lease of life for Branston Hall Hotel will see the name of the Grade II listed historic venue changed to The Vedanta, as well as offering a host of new services and facilities.
The sale will see the iconic Lincolnshire building transition from a hotel to a multipurpose countryside retreat, offering school visits, corporate away days, family getaways and weddings, among so much more.
There will be outdoor sports, nature trails, escape rooms, yoga and mediation tasters, as well as a spa, games room and locally sourced vegan and vegetarian food offerings.
Work is currently under way to get the building ready, and it is expected to start welcoming guests by the end of the year.