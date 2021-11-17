Booking system glitch blamed for COVID vaccine queues, as two thirds given boosters

A glitch in the national system has been blamed for reported queues at the county’s mass COVID-19 vaccination centres in recent days, as nearly two thirds of eligible adults have had booster jabs.

More than 164,000 booster jabs have now been given out by healthcare professionals, around 63.4% of eligible people, according to the latest data.

A spokesman for NHS Lincolnshire, which is responsible for the MVCs in Lincolnshire said: “Our vaccination sites are extremely busy and we are working as quickly as we can to vaccinate as many people as possible.”

Regarding recently reported queues at the centres, they said: “There was a glitch in the National Booking System that allowed a small number of people to book several days early, these people have been invited back within 24-48 hours.”

A government briefing on Monday morning announced the COVID booster jabs rollout would be extended to all adults aged over 40 from today.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has also recommended second doses for 16 and 17 year olds should be given at least 12 weeks after initial jabs.

Those who are eligible for a booster also include:

those living in residential care homes for older adults

all adults aged 50 years or over

frontline health and social care workers

all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carers

adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

Eligible patients will be contacted by the NHS when it’s their turn. It is most beneficial somewhere between six to nine months after a second jab.

The NHS is asking people not to contact them, though frontline or social care workers can book an appointment online and will usually get it through their employer.

Most vaccines will be given at:

Lincolnshire Showground

Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena

A local pharmacy

A GP Surgery

The showground vaccination centre will be closed next weekend from November 26-28 while the Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair takes place.

It will re-open the following Monday but anyone looking to book a vaccine will still be able to go to the PRSA or their local pharmacy/doctors in the meantime.

To book your vaccine click here.