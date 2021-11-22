Booster jabs for over 40s launch as Lincolnshire COVID cases rise week-on-week
More than one million nationally invited for third dose
Over 40s can start getting their COVID-19 booster jabs from today (Monday) as COVID cases continue to rise week-on-week.
The latest weekly figure of 4,931 is 5.2% up on the 4,687 cases at the same point last week.
Government data shows 22 deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents so far this week, compared to 21 last week. Meanwhile hospital data, which is not updated over the weekend, has reported 13 deaths – the same as last week.
The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:
- 1,378 new cases of coronavirus with 909 in Lincolnshire, 259 in North East Lincolnshire and 210 in North Lincolnshire
- Four further deaths of Lincolnshire residents were recorded in the government figures
- Hospital deaths are not updated over the weekend
More than one million people will be eligible to book their life-saving jab top-up from today.
From 7am, people aged 40 to 49 have been able to book their booster vaccine, and 16 and 17-year-olds their second jabs.
Almost 500,000 people in their forties had their second dose at least six months ago, and are currently eligible to get their booster jab.
People can book their booster appointment on the National Booking Service a month before they become eligible, which means they can get their top-up jabs as soon as they reach the six-month mark.
This includes more than one million 40 to 49-year-olds and nearly 200,000 16 and 17-year-olds.
More than 12 million boosters have been delivered in total since the booster campaign kicked off in September,
More than 93 million jabs have been delivered overall since the first vaccination last December.
Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “Thanks to the incredible efforts of NHS staff and volunteers more than 12 million boosters have been delivered in less than 10 weeks since the NHS rolled out the programme within 48 hours of updated guidance.
“The NHS has once again been quick to roll out to newly eligible groups, including protecting people in their forties with a booster and providing second doses to young people, with hundreds of thousands of invites landing over the next few weeks.
“I’ve had my booster and I would urge everyone to get their vaccine whether their first, second or top-up dose as soon as possible, giving them and their loved ones vital protection over winter and the festive period.”
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, November 22
151,644 cases (up 1,378)
- 101,479 in Lincolnshire (up 909)
- 24,545 in North Lincolnshire (up 210)
- 25,620 in North East Lincolnshire (up 259)
2,478 deaths (up four)
- 1,812 from Lincolnshire (up four)
- 337 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 329 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,485 hospital deaths (no change)
- 916 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 524 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)