Boston goes ahead with city status bid
Council ready to submit application
Boston councillors voted to press ahead with the bid for city status after the application was approved by full council at a meeting on Monday night.
Plans were being made by Boston Borough Council earlier this year to bid for city status as part of a competition launched by Queen Elizabeth II.
Local residents, businesses and partners have shown their support to help the council promote its application for city status over the past few months.
The council has also acquired international support from organisations in America to bolster the submission.
As well as submitting an application, it was also agreed that delegated authority be given to the Deputy Chief Executive – Growth, in consultation with Councillor Richard Austin, Portfolio Holder for Heritage, to approve and submit the bid by the deadline of December 8, 2021.
Councillor Austin said: “This is an excellent opportunity to promote Boston nationally and internationally recognising its history and heritage and ambition to continue to develop as a centre of economic growth.
“This application is very competitive but I look forward to changing the road signs to City of Boston.”
Her Majesty the Queen approved the competition to grant city status to select a number of towns in the UK, for the first time in a decade. All applicants will be judged on civic pride, heritage and innovation.
Boston is the only town in Lincolnshire entering the competition for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022.