Boston murder inquiry: CCTV images released

The AA Restaurant Guide for 2022 has been released, showcasing the very best in culinary experiences across the UK, and there are 18 Lincolnshire venues featured.

Each year, the AA’s guide takes a deep dive into the restaurants awarded prestigious rosettes by inspectors for their quality food, service and atmospheres.

The 2022 edition features about 1,700 restaurants across the British Isles, after no guide was released in 2020 due to the pandemic – the first time this had happened in 50 years.

In this year’s guide, there is just one restaurant in Lincolnshire with the acclaim of having four rosettes, which equates to the venue being among the best in the UK, deserving of national recognition.

That restaurant is Winteringham Fields in North Lincolnshire, which remains the county’s only Michelin Star restaurant. The guide mentions how head chef Colin McGurran has “created something quite magical here with farm outbuildings converted into accommodation and a high class restaurant”.

There were 11 venues awarded two rosettes, ranking as the best local restaurants with consistency and quality ingredients, and six were given one rosette, for being a standout in the local area.

The Lincolnshire restaurants given two AA rosettes in the 2022 guide are:

Magpies Restaurant with Rooms, Horncastle

Magpies is situated inside a terrace of 200-year-old cottages, with decor of duck-egg blue and drapes over the bay windows. The guide praises its “enjoyable savoury courses” and suggests completing your meal with one of their wonderful desserts.

Harry’s Place, Great Gonerby

The guide says of Harry’s Place: “Now in its fourth decade of operations, Harry and Caroline Hallam’s place retains the 1980s ethos with which it began. The short, hand-written menu has been built of long-standing dishes honed to a pitch of straightforward but effective refinement.”

Pig & Whistle, Stallingborough

Labelled a “traditional pub” that offers “poshed-up pub grub with carefully considered dishes”, the Pig & Whistle at the Healing Manor Hotel even has a menu for dogs, justifying their dog-friendly tag.

The Brownlow Arms, Hough-on-the-Hill

“This Lincolnshire village inn has come up in the world,” says the guide, championing its elegant interior decor and attentive, friendly customer service.

The Old Bakery, Lincoln

Ivano and Tracey de Serio’s restaurant on Burton Road in Lincoln is described as “homely with the feel of a farmhouse kitchen” in the guide, which boasts about The Old Bakery’s “comprehensive” five-course taster meals.

Washingborough Hall Hotel, Washingborough

According to the AA guide, Washingborough Hall Hotel “delivers all you would hope for in a Georgian man turned country house hotel. The smart dining room exudes quietly understated class.”

The Advocate Arms, Market Rasen

The Advocate Arms in Market Rasen is “broadly modern British, with some invention combinations and plenty to satisfy any traditionalists.”

San Pietro Restaurant Rooms, Scunthorpe

Owner Pietro Catalano’s restaurant “combines the best of Italian hospitality with a touch of boutique swagger”, hailing from Sicily to open San Pietro in a former windmill.

The Hope and Anchor Pub, South Ferriby

The updated 19th century inn is “a popular stop not only for birdwatchers and dog walkers, but those seeking good bistro-style food” says the guide.

The Oak Room, Stamford

Situated in The George Hotel of Stamford, the Oak Room restaurant does what it says on the tin. “The oak-panelled restaurant is a magnificent room with an old-world feel, and its menus are steadfastly traditional too.”

The William Cecil, Stamford

Described as “a clever blend of old and new”, The William Cecil is “an interesting amalgam of three Georgian houses built at different times.” Oh, and the food isn’t half bad, either.

The following were given one AA rosette:

Best Western Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby

Delivering “inventive modern British comfort food”, the Best Western Oaklands Hall Hotel goes for a “modern brasserie” look in its dining area, and the results are fantastic.

The Lincoln Hotel, Lincoln

The guide reads: “The Green Room has a striking, design-led interior. The atmosphere is relaxed is relaxed but the small restaurant retains an air of formality.”

The White Hart, Lincoln

Located nearby to Lincoln’s historic cathedral quarter, the White Hart is praised for its “suave contemporary look” where “dark wood tables look the part” in the restaurant.

The Bustard Inn & Restaurant, South Rauceby

This beautiful inn in South Rauceby near Sleaford was also awarded one AA rosette. The bar and restaurant has been described as “the hub of this Grade II listed inn.”

The Bull & Swan at Burghley, Stamford

“Regional produce is the backbone” at The Bull & Swan at Burghley, described as an “informal dining pub” that used to be a staging post for coaches on the Great North Road.

Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa

The Petwood Hotel was once home to the famous 617 Squadron, and the original squadron bar still exists in the Tudor-style hotel. “In the classy restaurant, look for chilled crab cannelloni, seabags fillet and pies of the day.”