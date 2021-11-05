Bring a buddy for £1 offer at Lincoln City v Accrington game

A great offer for the match at the end of November

Lincoln City fans will be able to bring a friend to the game against Accrington Stanley later this month for just £1 as part of an exciting new ticket offer.

The League One match against Accrington Stanley will take place on Saturday, November 27 at the LNER Stadium, and the club are inviting people to ‘IMPtroduce a friend for just £1’.

The offer will see under-18s tickets cost just £1 in all areas of the stadium for the match, an offer that is also available for Accrington Stanley supporters.

As well as this, full paying adults or concession ticket holders can bring a friend for £1, and a meal and ticket in the Buildbase Legends Lounge will cost £45.

Gold and gold+ members can also introduce a friend for a quid, but due to the number of these members, the friend may need to sit in another area.

Silver, bronze and junior Imps members will be able to make the most of these offers from Friday, November 5, three days before the tickets go on general sale.

Tickets can be bought from Lincoln City’s new ticketing website.

Imps CEO Liam Scully said: “The support provided by our fans this season has been nothing short of exceptional, and our challenge to everyone – in particular our Gold and Gold+ members who are here at every game – is to help us build on that and pack out the LNER Stadium.

“We want to reward our fans who have backed us by allowing them to introduce others to games, but we also want any new faces to have a great experience and come down to watch us time and time again.

“Hopefully this generous offer can encourage as many fans down to the ground as possible and we look forward to seeing you there.”