Burglars ‘with sledgehammers’ raid Lincoln Cash Converters overnight

Police are appealing for witnesses to a commercial burglary at Cash Converters on Lincoln High Street after three men forced their way into the shop overnight.

Officers were called to reports of three men forcing entry into the shop at 3.56am on Friday morning. The three men are believed to have had sledgehammers with them, which would have been clearly visible.

All three suspects are described as wearing dark tracksuits with white stripes down the sides, and one had a red baseball cap. They were all wearing blue face masks.

Police have worked with the CCTV team at City of Lincoln Council and believe the suspects left via the front entrance, with one heading down the alleyway past the student accommodation, and the other two walking down the train tracks.

They were seen carrying a holdall and a green bag for life, and it is reported that mobile phones, iPads, a laptop and a camera were stolen from the store.

Officers put up a cordon around the shop early on Friday morning and will remain on scene to carry out enquiries.

If you were in the area at that time and witnessed the incident, or maybe have dashcam or CCTV footage, contact police in one of the following ways:

Call 101 and quote incident 32 of November 5

Email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject line

Anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111