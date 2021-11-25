Bus fire causes rush hour delays on A46 near Lincoln
Delays are growing in the area
Drivers on the A46 near to Thorpe on the Hill are facing growing delays this morning due to a bus fire in the early hours.
One lane of the carriageway northbound, towards Lincoln, is closed due to ongoing recovery works.
The fire happened just before 6am on Thursday, November 25.
One person, the driver, was on board at the time of the fire and was evacuated safely, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said.
05:48 @LincolnSFire @NHykehamFire & Waddington in attendance at a bus on fire on A46 near Thorpe on the Hill turning. Only the driver was on board & they evacuated safely. 1 hose reel & breathing apparatus in use to extinguish. Please avoid the area
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) November 25, 2021
**Update** – A46, Thorpe on the Hill fire – Crews used 2 hose reels and 4 breathing apparatus to extinguish Double Decker bus. Cause of fire – Unknown electrical fault in engine compartment
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) November 25, 2021
Southbound traffic appears to be unaffected.
According to AA Traffic, there is an average speed of 10 mph northbound at the time of publishing.