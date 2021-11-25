31 mins ago

Bus fire causes rush hour delays on A46 near Lincoln

Delays are growing in the area
The driver managed to escape unhurt. | Photo: Submitted

Drivers on the A46 near to Thorpe on the Hill are facing growing delays this morning due to a bus fire in the early hours.

One lane of the carriageway northbound, towards Lincoln, is closed due to ongoing recovery works.

The fire happened just before 6am on Thursday, November 25.

Traffic northbound, towards Lincoln, is affected. | Photo: Google

One person, the driver, was on board at the time of the fire and was evacuated safely, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said.

Southbound traffic appears to be unaffected.

According to AA Traffic, there is an average speed of 10 mph northbound at the time of publishing.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.