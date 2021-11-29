Can you help us find missing Skegness man?
Mark is thought to be in the Skegness area.
We are urgently appealing for information to help us find missing man Mark.
Mark was reported missing yesterday (28 November) from Skegness.
Mark is aged 45, white, around 5ft 9, with balding light ginger hair (may be shaved) and a stubbly beard.
He has lots of tattoos on his arm and back and is thought to be wearing a black Superdry coat and light blue jeans.
If you see Mark, or have any information to help us find him, please call 101.
Reference: Incident 388 of 28 November