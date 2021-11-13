CCTV released in Scunthorpe rape investigation
Do you know this man?
Police investigating the alleged rape of a person in Scunthorpe have released a CCTV image of a man.
The reported rape occurred at around 1.30am on Sunday, October 31 on Teale Street.
Humberside Police Officers looking into the incident say they would like to speak to the man in the photograph.
They did not specify if the man pictured was a suspect or a witness.
Anyone who believes they may have information on the identity or the whereabouts of the man in the photograph is being asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 16/107428/21