Crews battle house fire which spread to other homes in Spalding
Six crews were called to the scene in the early hours
Six fire and rescue crews rushed to a blaze at a terraced house in Spalding, which had spread to neighbouring properties.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the fire, which started at around 2am on Saturday, November 13 on Hawthorne Bank, had spread via the roof space.
Two crews from Spalding were joined by teams from Crowland, Holbeach, Kirton and Boston,
They deployed four hose reels, one main jet and breathing apparatus.
