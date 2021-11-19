Collision involving the death of a dog, Grantham
Appeal for information
We are appealing for information after a collision on Wednesday 17 November which resulted in the death of a dog.
The incident occurred at approximately 10 am on a rural road adjacent to the Bellmount Tower car park, Grantham.
Prior to the collision, the owner of the dog parked up at the side of the road and opened her boot to take her dogs for a walk.
Bella, a cream coloured Shitzu, ran across the road when the owner temporarily lost control of her.
A passing driver shouted verbal abuse towards the owner about putting her dogs on a lead.
After he drove away, Bella was found lying dead in the road.
The driver did not stop at the scene but we believe the car is a gun metal grey 4×4. It may be a Porsche and possibly electric.
If you have any information to assist the investigation, please get in touch. We would also like to specifically appeal to the driver to come forward.
Please contact us in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 with occurrence number 21000671344
- Email [email protected] quoting occurrence number 21000671344 in the subject box