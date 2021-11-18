Community devastated as missing charity worker found dead
Rest in peace Martina
A 40-year-old dog rescue worker who went missing earlier this week has tragically been found dead, leaving the family “devastated”.
Martina Martin, 40, was reported missing on Wednesday morning, and was last seen at 1.50pm leaving the Arc in Scunthorpe the day before, wearing her uniform for registered charity Jerry Green Dog Rescue.
Nottinghamshire Police said she was heading in the direction of the M180 towards Mansfield, driving a green Citroen DS3, but did not return home.
There was “deep concern” for her wellbeing from both police and the dog rescue she worked for, and tragically she was found dead late on Wednesday evening.
Jerry Green Dog Rescue shared an update on social media on Thursday morning, saying: “We are utterly devastated to share with you this update.
“Thank you to all for the support shown in the search for Martina Martin over the past 24 hours.
“Unfortunately, she has been found, but with the worst possible outcome. Please allow the family space and time to process what has happened.
“We ask for all to respect the family’s wishes at this difficult time. We send our condolences to Martina’s family and friends.”