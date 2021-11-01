COVID cases down week-on-week as walk-in booster jabs begin – but not in Lincoln

There were 4,677 cases of coronavirus last week in Greater Lincolnshire as hundreds of walk-in centres open their doors for booster jabs.

The figure is 13% down on the 5,405 cases at the same point the previous week. There have been 1,317 new cases confirmed over the weekend.

However, the latest government data also shows there were 18 deaths of Lincolnshire residents last week – up from eight the previous week – and nine deaths reported at Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals, up from eight.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

1,317 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 978 in Lincolnshire, 156 in North East Lincolnshire and 183 in North Lincolnshire

Six further deaths of Lincolnshire residents were recorded in the government figures

Hospital data is not updated over the weekend

Hundreds of walk-in sites across the country are now offering booster vaccines as the NHS ‘Grab-a-Jab’ campaign started again on Monday.

In just over six weeks more than six million people have had a top-up dose, including those who are clinically vulnerable and work in health and social care.

From today (Monday), those who are eligible for a booster dose can now use the NHS online walk-in finder to find the most convenient site to get their top-up without an appointment.

Lincolnshire Showground and Boston’s PRSA are not yet included in the list of booster walk-ins and continue to advise people to wait until they are contacted to book an appointment. Mansfield is currently the closest place to Lincoln where residents can have a walk-in booster jab.

Health bosses have said there are more clinics delivering vaccines now than at any other point in the programme, including pharmacies, GP practices and other community sites.

Walk-in centres are also offering vaccinations to 12 to 15-year-olds and parents can continue to use the national booking service to book their child’s jab or through the ongoing school programme.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said:“NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination, and from today people can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just a nice to have – it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter. So if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

NHS teams will visit more than 800 schools in the next week to offer children aged 12 to 15 a chance to get vaccinated, with consent from a parent or guardian.

Around 163,000 young people received their jab in the week after the booking system opened up with a further 140,000 children booked over the next few weeks.

In total, more than 600,000 young people have been vaccinated nationally.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, October 31 137,945 cases (up 1,317) 92,124 in Lincolnshire (up 978)

22,364 in North Lincolnshire (up 183)

23,457 in North East Lincolnshire (up 156) 2,408 deaths (up six) 1,760 from Lincolnshire (up six)

329 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

319 from North East Lincolnshire (up one) of which 1,443 hospital deaths (no change) 887 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

511 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.