Date set for Lincoln Christmas lights switch-on
Are you feeling festive yet?
It is time to get in the Christmas spirit early as in just two weeks Lincoln’s annual High Street light-switch on will take place, with special guests from the cast of the New Theatre Royal’s Beauty & the Beast.
Turning on the lights on Lincoln High Street will be Beauty & the Best panto stars Jake Quickenden, Chris Johnson and Zoe Hanna May.
The event will start on Lincoln High Street at 5.30pm on Thursday, November 18 with entertainment at the War Memorial. The lights will be turned on at 7.10pm.
Switch-on timings
- 5.30 pm – Entertainment commences at War Memorial and BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenters arrive
- 6.40 pm – Civic Procession departs the Guildhall
- 6.50pm – Speeches and prayers from the stage
- 7.10 pm – Lights to be switched on
The switch-ons at the St Marks Shopping Centre at 6pm, and the Waterside Shopping Centre at 7.30pm.