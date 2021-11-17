Dine with the Red Arrows in their RAF Scampton hangar for charity

There will be a rare opportunity to dine alongside the Red Arrows at a charity dinner in a huge hangar at RAF Scampton next month.

The event taking place at 7pm on Thursday, December 2 will raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund, Lincoln Food Bank, and the Jon Egging Trust.

It will be compered by former Team Supervisor and Red 10 Mike Ling, who now flies with The Blades Aerobatic Team.

Guests will be able to enjoy an evening in the huge hangar – home to the Red Arrows and where the team’s distinctive Hawk fast-jets are kept and maintained. There will also be a charity auction and speeches from notable attendees.

Tickets are on sale at a price of £60 each or £580 for a table of 10. Tickets can be purchased by emailing [email protected].

Wing Commander Neill Atkins, RAF Scampton Station Commander, said: “2021 has been a very busy year for us in raising funds for our chosen charities.

“All three organisations are held dear by the Station’s community, and we have been delighted to support them across the course of this year.

“We hope that this charity dinner will raise much-needed funds for the charities, and also showcase their fantastic work in a spectacular setting.”

Squadron Leader Tom Bould, Team Leader and Red 1 of the Red Arrows, said: “This charity evening is a fantastic opportunity to visit RAF Scampton and the very heart of the Red Arrows, where our distinctive aircraft are hangered and prepared for display to audiences worldwide.

“In doing so, you will not only enjoy a wonderful occasion, in a unique setting, but also you will be supporting incredibly important, good causes that make a credible difference to the lives of individuals both locally and across the UK, including young people and veterans.”

Aaron Tillyer, Regional Fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, added: “It’s fantastic to know that the whole RAF Family is getting behind this event and to see the year end on a high.

“We’re really proud to have supported RAF Scampton over the years, from funding Airplay and Ben Clubs, to providing emotional wellbeing and mental health services.

“Hopefully with the encouragement of dedicated individuals we can raise much-needed funds, reinforce our commitment to those who serve at RAF Scampton, and raise awareness of the support available to current and former members of the RAF and their families.”