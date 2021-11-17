Soap star to turn on Christmas lights in Skegness
There will be some Chico time too!
Jake Wood, best known for previously playing the role of Max Branning in Eastenders, will turn on the Christmas lights in Skegness later this month.
The Hive Entertainment Complex said it is “here to save the town’s Christmas spirit” with its own privately funded Light Up event.
X-Factor and Dancing on Ice star Chico Slimani will also perform at the free event, which will take place outside the complex on Grand Parade from 5pm on Saturday, November 27.
TV presenter and comedy writer Nathan Black will host the event, which will also include a live performance from The Flatland Kings.
There will also be a performance from the Skegness Snow White Panto cast, as well as an Anna & Elsa Frozen sing-along, and a fireworks display.
A kids choir from Janice Sutton’s Theatre School will perform at the event, where there will also be a Santa’s grotto for children including a free gift.
Jake Wood and Chico will remain at The Hive later in the evening too! Jake will host a meet and greet in Kush Nightclub, and Chico will perform again live inside Busters.