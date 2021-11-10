“Do not travel today”: LNER works to fix overhead wire damage affecting Grantham trains
Disruption could last until the end of the day
Significant damage to overhead cabling between Doncaster and Retford is continuing to affect trains on the route through Grantham.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has advised passengers not to travel on November 10 and has said tickets will be accepted tomorrow.
Trains between Doncaster and Grantham may be cancelled, delayed by up to 50 minutes or diverted.
🛑#LNERUpdate Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between #Doncaster and #Retford, services will be delayed in the surrounding area
We're strongly advising DO NOT travel today. Tickets for the 09/11 & 10/11 will be accepted tomorrow (11/11). pic.twitter.com/ffm7MjPXv5
— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) November 10, 2021
Work to rectify the issue is ongoing and disruption may continue until the end of the day.
Live travel information and updates about this issue can be found on the National Rail website here.