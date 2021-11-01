First seal pups of season born at Donna Nook
This gets our seal of approval!
The first seal pups of the new season have now been born – and visitors are expected to flock to the Lincolnshire coast in high numbers to catch a glimpse of the adorable animals.
The first pup was born on Thursday, October 28 and today the Donna Nook warden announced the latest count of nine pups, 38 cows and 14 bulls.
Some of the adult seals are visible from the viewing area path, but unfortunately none of the pups are just yet – see the latest updates here.
After the closure of the seal viewing area due to the national lockdown last year, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is expecting Donna Nook to be busy this year.
Booking is not required, but anyone planning to visit is advised to try to go during the week or away from the peak weekends. Traffic management will be in operation on busy weekends – this is expected to be all four in November and the first two in December.
The main car park is privately operated and charges £5 per car, with 20% donated to Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust. There is easy access to the viewing area from the Stonebridge car park which is signposted as blue badge holders only during busy weekends over seal season.
Visitors are advised to keep to the following guidelines and take any advice from the wardens:
- Stay within the viewing area behind the fence
- Strictly observe all red flag and other bombing range warnings
- Never feed or pet the seals
- No unaccompanied children
- No dogs in the seal viewing area
- No flash photography
- Please be considerate when visiting, park only in designated areas