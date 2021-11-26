Giant Lincoln Christmas bauble destroyed by vandals

It’s been taken away, and won’t be back

The giant illuminated bauble in Lincoln High Street has been removed from this year’s Christmas lights trail after “consistent damage” by vandals.

Organisers Lincoln Business Improvement Group said it had been a “difficult decision” to take away the structure, leaving the group “saddened”.

It comes after Lincoln BIG had to remove several damaged structures from the Imp Trail this summer.

In a statement, Lincoln BIG said: “Despite the damage made to the imps earlier in the year which impacted the Imp Trail we are saddened that yet again the actions of a mindless individual or small group of individuals has had a negative impact on the city.

“After all the hard work, time and planning that has gone into dressing the city, and bringing the Christmas magic back after a challenging 18 months, it was extremely disappointing that we have been forced to make this decision.

We hope that everyone will still be able to enjoy the other installations across the city this year.”

The bauble was installed ahead of the Christmas light switch on event on November 18, but unfortunately the bauble could not be lit that evening after vandalism the night before.

This damage was repaired and the bauble was lit up, but since then there has been significant damage caused to the bench with the back being snapped in two places.

Extensive damage has also been caused to the main structure of the bauble which has proved to be irreparable.

Lee Roberts, operations manager for Lincoln BIG, said “I am extremely disappointed that we have had to make this decision. We have been planning for months how to dress the city differently this year and how we can welcome everyone back to Lincoln following challenging times for everyone over the last 18 months.

“Our aim this year was to provide opportunities for people to explore Lincoln and make lasting memories for themselves and their families.”

Wendy Clarkson, director of illuminations partner Fizzco Projects, said:”We love showing everyone our amazing installations at this time of year, but unfortunately, this is now not one of those.

“The seat is back in our warehouse, and the bauble is to be dismantled after both being subject to significant vandalism. We are mostly disappointed because the people of Lincoln and visitors don’t get to enjoy the full extent of our Lincoln light installations this year.”