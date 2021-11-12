Half of Lincolnshire ICU COVID patients have had both jabs

Half of the patients in intensive care units with coronavirus in Lincolnshire have not yet had their COVID jab – and the other half have had both doses.

There are currently 12 patients aged from 37 to 71 in intensive care in the county – six of those people have had no vaccination at all and the other half have had both doses.

Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, believes this demonstrates two things, saying: “Firstly, the importance of getting vaccinated and giving yourself as much protection from COVID as possible, and secondly, how vital it is for people to come forwards for their booster vaccination when called, in order to top up and maintain protection from COVID.”

She added: “The vaccine has your name on it, it is for you, and it is an ‘evergreen’ offer, which means we will continue to make it available to people who want it.

“Whilst getting vaccinated does not guarantee you will not get covid, vaccination does offer powerful protection against severe illness, hospitalisation or worse, for most people. Please give yourself the best chance of not becoming a statistic.”

This comes as infections in the Midlands region are rising above the national average.

Cases of COVID in the over 60s increased in the East Midlands in the past week, with over 60s rates per 100,000 above the average for the whole of England.

Data from the Office for National Statistics this month showed the risk of death involving COVID is 32 times greater in unvaccinated people than in those who have received both doses.

Anyone eligible is being urged to get their COVID jabs as the rate of infection in the vaccinated population is only a quarter of the rate in unvaccinated people. The ONS said 1.2 million people had COVID in mid-October, which is the equivalent to one in 50.

Rebecca Neno added: “Lincolnshire people continue to come forwards in significant numbers for the covid vaccinations, which we are delighted about, and to-date we have given over 140,000 booster vaccinations.

“It is vital that we all get protected against covid, so if you’ve not had your first or second vaccination yet, it’s not too late.”

Meanwhile, booster vaccinations for people aged 50 or over will be given six months after second doses. Book either online via the National Booking Service or by calling 119. They are not available on a walk-in basis and patients must have a confirmed appointment before attending.

Walk-in opportunities for COVID vaccinations

There are walk-in opportunities available to people aged 16 and over on a ‘first come, first served’ basis for both doses (people aged 16 and 17 only require one COVID vaccination).

Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre – offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-7pm seven days a week (AstraZeneca appointments and walk-ins will only be available on Wednesdays between 8am-10am).

PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre in Boston – offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-7pm seven days a week (AstraZeneca appointments and walk-ins will only be available on Wednesdays between 8am-10am).