New Bishop of Lincoln is announced

The search for a new Bishop of Lincoln is over, as the Bishop of Ely is set to take over the role in the new year.

The Rt Revd Christopher Lowson will retire from his role at the end of 2021 after ten years of service, and his position will be filled by Stephen Conway, who will serve as Acting Bishop in the Diocese of Lincoln.

Stephen Conway is the current Bishop of Ely, and will split his duties to spend half his time in Lincoln, and the other half in his usual post in Ely.

The arrangement will initially be for a one year period from January 1, 2022, which will then be reviewed at the end of the year.

Conway has been the Bishop of Ely since 2011, having previously served as Archdeacon of Durham and Canon Treasurer of the Cathedral, and later as Bishop of Ramsbury in the Diocese of Salisbury.

He was introduced to the House of Lords in 2014 and went on to serve as the House of Bishops’ lead for education, and chair of the National Society Council.

The Archbishop of Canterbury wrote to people across the diocese to confirm the decision, saying: “Bishop Stephen is a wise and experienced senior bishop who will provide pastoral and spiritual leadership during this crucial time for discerning your future and the leadership that God will provide.

“I hope that Stephen will be able to come alongside you, to support and listen and to work with you to explore what the ministry of the next bishop might be and how this will enhance the calling of the diocese in the next chapter of its life.”

The Bishop of Ely, Stephen Conway, said: “It is an honour to be asked to be Acting Bishop in the Lincoln Diocese, and I am looking forward enormously to forging new friendships and partnerships together in the Gospel.

“In doing so, I hope to work closely with Bishops David and Nicholas, who will continue to provide a lead in key areas, as well as the many other lay and clergy leaders whose ministry blesses the diocese of Lincoln.

“Lincoln is blessed with a great number of talented leaders at both parish and diocesan level, and I am looking forward to working and praying with you in the months ahead and the implementation of A Time to Change Together – Resourcing Sustainable Church.”