Hundreds in Lincoln Reclaim the Night march for women’s safety
Protesting against sexual violence and harassment
Around 450 people attended a protest against harassment and sexual assault in Lincoln on Thursday night, as students and university staff alike Reclaimed the Night.
Organised by the University of Lincoln Students’ Union, the Reclaim the Night march took place at 6.30pm outside the SU on the Brayford Pool campus, going through the city centre and down the High Street.
It was attended by the new university vice chancellor Neal Juster, lending his support to the movement towards ending sexual violence and harassment on the streets.
It is a prevalent topic in recent months following the death of Sarah Everard at the hands of an on-duty Metropolitan Police officer earlier this year, which sparked outrage and protest all over the country.
Students, unviersity staff and people from the wider community attended in their hundreds, with placards and banners calling for change and highlighting the dangers women face in everyday life.
A spokesperson for the students’ union said: “An amazing 450 of you joined us this evening for our Reclaim the Night march, in solidarity against sexual harassment and violence.
“Your SU is committed to ensuring students feel safe on-campus, in our venues and in the city. Thank you so much for marching with us this evening.”
Photographer John Aron went to the march to capture the event, see more of his photos here: