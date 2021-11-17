Lateral flow tests required for visitors to Stamford hospital

There have been 689 new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday as some of the UK’s major industries revealed the impact of COVID restrictions.

The latest case figure is 7% down on the 744 cases at the same point last week.

The impact of the pandemic and lockdowns on airlines and the arts and culture have been the focus of a number of stories nationally today.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

689 new cases of coronavirus with 440 in Lincolnshire, 127 in North East Lincolnshire and 122 in North Lincolnshire

Four further deaths were recorded in the government figures with three in Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire

Three further hospital deaths were recorded at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Airline representatives have told MPs on the Transport Select Committee that testing and quarantine requirements put in place to tackle coronavirus have been “excessive for too long”.

Willie Walsh, director-general of the International Air Transport Association, said there was “no justification” to continue, adding: “The recovery is definitely being hampered by the bureaucracy associated with UK travel, where a lot of other countries have simplified their procedures.”

Airline Operators Association members said that while European airports were working at 60-70% over the summer, the UK “struggled to get above the low double digit percentages”.

Cases continue to rise around Europe, with Russia recording a further 36,626 infections and Poland reporting a 31% rise in cases in a week.

The Czech Republic on Tuesday recorded its highest daily cases since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere, a study into the arts, culture and heritage sectors found a 60% decline in output due to pandemic restrictions.

Research into the impact in South Yorkshire, by the University of Sheffield, reported a “catastrophic effect” with around 450,000 people in the sector furloughed.

The figure – totalling around 55% – was second only to hospitality and well above the national average of 16%.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, director of city and culture and chair in early film and popular entertainment at the University of Sheffield, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the UK’s arts, culture and heritage sector.

“This landmark report reveals how social distancing and lockdowns over the past 18 months have had a catastrophic effect on the finances of people who work in the sector, as well as businesses and venues.”

Locally, a glitch in the national system has been blamed for reported queues at the county’s mass COVID-19 vaccination centres in recent days, as nearly two thirds of eligible adults have had booster jabs.

In Lincolnshire, more than 164,000 booster jabs have now been given out by healthcare professionals, around 63.4% of eligible people, according to the latest data.

A spokesman for NHS Lincolnshire, which is responsible for the vaccination centres in Lincolnshire, said: “Our vaccination sites are extremely busy and we are working as quickly as we can to vaccinate as many people as possible.”

Health secretary Sajid Javid was given his booster jab this morning as 88% of the population was revealed to have had at least one jab – around 110 million jabs in total.

More than 13 million booster jabs have now been delivered throughout the UK

Meanwhile, visitors to Stamford and Rutland Hospital will have to do a lateral flow test on the days of their visit from Thursday (November 18) as the trust battles against a rise in local COVID cases.

The changes are being implemented by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, who also operate Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchbrooke Hospital near Huntingdon.

Guidance must be followed when the named visitor has a lateral flow test on the day of their visit. Failure to comply with this will result in being refused entry to to the hospital they are visiting.