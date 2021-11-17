Over 50k homes in Lincolnshire set for broadband boost
Openreach investing £31m for gigabit broadband
More homes in Lincolnshire will be able to get Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband, ten times faster than the average provider, after a large local investment.
Openreach, a division of BT and the UK’s largest digital network provider, has invested £31 million to fund the broadband boost across 90,000 homes in the East Midlands, 55,000 of which are in Lincolnshire.
Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband will be heading to 35,000 Lincoln homes and 20,000 in Grantham as part of the upgrade from Openreach, joining over six million homes and businesses across the UK to already access Ultrafast Full Fibre.
The £31 million investment figure is based on an average build cost of £350 per premises to connect the broadband.
With download speeds of one gigabit per second, it is up to ten times faster than the average home broadband connection, offering better quality video calls, higher resolution streaming and multiple device use without speeds slowing down.