Life-changing injuries for woman and teen after A46 crash
The drivers of both cars were also injured
A 26-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the A46 at Thorpe on the Hill on Friday night.
The crash, which happened at 6.59pm on November 5, involved a white Scania lorry, a silver Ford Focus, and a grey Volkswagen Tiguan.
The vehicles collided on the northbound carriageway of the A46, just past the Pennells roundabout.
The woman and teenager who suffered life-changing injuries were both passengers in the same car. The drivers of both cars suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the lorry has not been injured.
The road was closed until just before 4.30am on Saturday, November 6 while officers completed their initial enquiries. The investigation remains ongoing.
Lincolnshire Police believe that there will have been a number of motorists who will have seen this collision, or the vehicles driving prior to the incident.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 433 of November 5.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.