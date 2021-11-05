4 hours ago

Lincoln Toby Carvery closed for refurb

Not long to wait for your Toby roast fix
Toby Carvery is located on St Mark's Square in Lincoln. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Toby Carvery has promised to return with a new-and-improved look in Lincoln after closing for refurbishment this week.

The popular restaurant on St Mark’s Square had planned to close on March 23 for a full refurbishment, but the coronavirus lockdown meant it was closed for a lot longer.

It reopened again in several months later, but without a refurbishment, which is being done now instead. It will reopen with its new look on Saturday, November 13.

Toby Carvery closed to the public on Monday, November 1 and said at the time it would only be 12 days before reopening a “lovely looking restaurant”.

Refurbishment work is currently ongoing. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Toby Carvery announced the refurbishment of its Lincoln restaurant on social media.

If you can’t wait until the restaurant chain said the nearest restaurant during the period of closure would be Toby Carvery Watermill in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottingham.

