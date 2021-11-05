Lincoln Toby Carvery closed for refurb

Not long to wait for your Toby roast fix

Toby Carvery has promised to return with a new-and-improved look in Lincoln after closing for refurbishment this week.

The popular restaurant on St Mark’s Square had planned to close on March 23 for a full refurbishment, but the coronavirus lockdown meant it was closed for a lot longer.

It reopened again in several months later, but without a refurbishment, which is being done now instead. It will reopen with its new look on Saturday, November 13.

Toby Carvery closed to the public on Monday, November 1 and said at the time it would only be 12 days before reopening a “lovely looking restaurant”.

If you can’t wait until the restaurant chain said the nearest restaurant during the period of closure would be Toby Carvery Watermill in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottingham.