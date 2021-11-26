Lincolnshire braced for 70mph winds as storm Arwen hits
Brollies at the ready!
Gale force winds are set to batter the Lincolnshire coast over next 24 hours as storm Arwen began to make its approach on Friday morning.
The Met Office says the storm could cause travel disruption as well as damage to trees and buildings, with winds potentially exceeding 70mph from lunchtime today.
There’ll be heavy rain across the county and the possibility of some snow, as well as large waves at the coast – but flooding isn’t expected.