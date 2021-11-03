Lincolnshire photographer on capturing stunning wildlife across the county
“If you could predict nature it would be pretty boring”
From giant birds of prey to tiny insects, there aren’t many things this Lincolnshire photographer hasn’t seen through his camera lens.
Dave Newman, 41, is a local photographer from Sleaford with a keen passion for wildlife and their stunning natural habitats.
He travels across Lincolnshire to find as many wild animals as he can and capture their candid movements on camera. He even launched a calendar of some of his best shots from coronavirus lockdown.
The Lincolnite has showcased Dave’s stunning photography on a number of occasions on our social media pages, as well as writing a feature on his work during the first lockdown in 2020.
He never uses Photoshop to edit his photos, and instead opts for the natural qualities of a camera shot to shine through.
Here are some examples of his wildlife photography: