Man arrested after woman assaulted in Grantham pub
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward
A 44-year-old man was arrested after an alleged assault against a woman in her 40s at a Grantham pub.
The incident happened at the Black Dog pub in Watergate, Grantham at around 7.30pm on Sunday, November 7.
Officers attended and arrested a man, who has since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.
Police believe there may have been people in the pub that witnessed the incident and launched an appeal for information on Tuesday, November 16.
Anyone who was in the pub and witnessed the incident should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 453 of November 7.