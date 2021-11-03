Man arrested after woman ‘dragged along the ground’ during Lincoln assault
It is believed three men intervened
An 18-year-old male has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was allegedly dragged along the ground by a man in Lincoln.
The incident happened on Park Street in Lincoln between 3.30am and 4.30am on Sunday, October 31.
The 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail.
Police believe three men intervened and may have witnessed what happened. The force would like to hear from these men or anyone who can assist with their investigation.
Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 119 of October 31.