Man wanted for vehicle theft and multiple traffic offences
He is alleged to have stolen a motor vehicle on Tuesday
A 41-year-old man is wanted by police for stealing a vehicle as well as a host of other traffic offences in Skegness.
Christopher Dixon, 41, is wanted in relation to a number of offences, including theft of a motor vehicle in the Skegness area on Tuesday, November 2.
He is also wanted for traffic offences such as failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
Police are appealing to the public to help identify and locate the man. If you have seen him then contact officers in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 129 of November 2
- Email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject box
- If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555111