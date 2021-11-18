Man found dead at home near Scunthorpe
The death is being treated as unexplained
A man has sadly been found dead in his home in Messingham near Scunthorpe.
Humberside Police were called to the property on Brigg Road at 5.30am on Thursday, November 18 following a concern for safety for the occupant. On arrival police found he had died.
Police were still in attendance at the property at the time of publication and they are investigating the man’s death, which the force said is being treated as unexplained.
The area has been cordoned off by police to allow emergency services to work safely. Police closed Brigg Road, along with Ashby Drive and Eastfield Road, and are advising people to avoid the area.