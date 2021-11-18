Sutton on Sea Colonnade plans changed after flooding concerns

A plans to revamp a Lincolnshire coast colonnade have been changed over fears people could be put in “extreme danger” from flooding.

East Lindsey District Council submitted plans in February to redevelop the Sutton on Sea Colonnade after surveys deemed it unsafe.

The original plans included 16 beach huts for day rental and six overnight lodges, but now the council is looking to use the lodges for “either retail or holiday accommodation”.

The Environment Agency has objected to the original plans over concerns the site was in a high risk flood zone and people staying in the lodges would be put at risk of “extreme danger” if nearby sea defences failed.

In a series of objections they also said the huts should not be occupied between November 1 and March 14 and there should be no accommodation. They also called for bedrooms to be removed from the plans and for other safety features.

An ELDC spokesman said: “Working in partnership with the Environment Agency, we have been able to resolve all issues around flood risk within the technical design of the scheme.

“Changes such as those around the updated definition of the lodge units identified allow us to pursue a range of permitted uses for the proposed units whilst still being mindful of the Environment Agency’s advice and responsibilities regarding flood risk.

“We are hopeful of reaching further and final agreement with the Environment Agency in the coming weeks on an additional legal agreement, linked to future sea defence works adjacent to the new Colonnade site, which will allow us to seek approval of the scheme under delegated planning powers.”

As part of the redevelopment, the council angered local residents and beach hut owners who were forced off the seaside feature due to the council’s concerns.

The Save the Sutton on Sea Colonnade group has already raised concerns over what businesses could occupy the huts and whether it could take trade away from the high street.

Local business owner Robert Watson posted: “This means anything from a chip shop to candy floss and hot-dogs, in fact any type of retail outlet.

“The 15 retail/vending units already in the plans for the area of our former beloved colonnade on the ground floor of the carbuncle mean that there are potentially going to be 21 retail outlets on our once unspoilt foreshore area.”

Angie Wilson said: “This will totally spoil the area and take the income away from the independent shops on the high street.”

A date for when the plans will go before ELDC’s planning committee is still to be confirmed.