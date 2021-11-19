4 hours ago

Man released without charge after air rifle found in Stamford

Police found no offences were committed

A stock image of Radcliffe Road in Stamford. | Photo: Google Street View

An air rifle has been recovered after armed police attended a property in Stamford on Thursday.

Lincolnshire Police received a call at 4.55pm on Thursday, November 18 reporting that a man had been seen holding an air rifle at an address on Radcliffe Road.

Armed police were deployed to the area and a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an air weapon with intent to cause a fear of violence.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Our investigation has now concluded and it has been established that no offences were committed. The man has been released with no further action.”

