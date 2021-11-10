Man seriously injured in suspected Skegness stabbing
He was found with several wounds on his back
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a suspected stabbing in Skegness on Tuesday.
The man was found with several wounds to his back in the Arcadia car park on Drummond Road in the seaside town.
Lincolnshire Police are now investigating what they have described as a “possible stabbing”, which was reported to them at around 7pm on Tuesday, November 9.
No arrests have been made and officers are in the area carrying out inquiries so police can establish what has happened.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed an assault taking place to contact them. The force would also like to hear from a male who they believe may have offered assistance to the victim.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 quoting incident 348 of November 9.