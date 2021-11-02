4 hours ago

Man wanted over fraud and possession of blade skipped court

Have you seen Dale?
Police are appealing for help in locating Dale Stapleton. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police are on the hunt for a 26-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.

Dale Stapleton is also wanted for failing to appear at Boston Magistrates Court for possession of a bladed article.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting occurrence number 20000302486.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.

