Man wanted over fraud and possession of blade skipped court
Have you seen Dale?
Police are on the hunt for a 26-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.
Dale Stapleton is also wanted for failing to appear at Boston Magistrates Court for possession of a bladed article.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting occurrence number 20000302486.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.