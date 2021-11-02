Thor’s Tipi Bar getting ready in Lincoln Cornhill
Opening on Friday!
Thor’s Tipi Bar is returning to central Lincoln this week, and progress is taking shape as excitement builds for a nordic winter wonderland.
The popular viking-themed tipi bar is returning to Lincoln Cornhill by Speakers Corner on Friday at 5pm, November 5, and will be there until January 2, 2022.
Thor’s will have two linked canvas tipis decorated with lighting, as well as wooden tables and benches and a real fire pit to keep warm in winter months.
It will be situated on the “even bigger space on the Cornhill” after a near year long revamp of the area, which saw the tourist information kiosk demolished to free up space for events.
As well as this, new seating has been placed on the new paving thanks to funding from the government’s Towns Deal fund.
Work is underway ahead of Friday’s opening, with the basic tipi structures in place, building anticipation for the return of a city favourite.
Thor’s will once again not be taking bookings, encouraging customers to walk in for a drink, with dogs also welcome.
The usual favourites will be on offer from the pop-up bars, including mulled wine, boozy hot chocolate and a range of cocktails.