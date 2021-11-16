4 hours ago

Man’s body found on green in Timberland, Scunthorpe

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious
Officers were called to an area on Timberland, Scunthorpe. | Photo: TheHamst

Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a green in Timberland say the incident is not believed to be suspicious.

Officers were called to an area on Timberland, Scunthorpe, at 8:20am yesterday (Monday, November 15) following reports of a concern for safety. The area is an open grassy section open to the public, where the ‘Welcome to Bottesford’ sign is positioned.

Upon attending, sadly, a man was discovered deceased. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police cordon was put in place. | Photo: TheHamst

The body was reportedly found by a woman and her children and police cordoned off a section of residential area.

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone with information that could help with the investigation to contact them on 101 quoting log number 82 of November 15.

