Ex-Lincolnshire Police special constable faces misconduct hearing
She’s accused of not being honest with Humberside Police
A former special constable based at Louth Police Station is facing an accelerated misconduct hearing.
Former Special Constable Maisy Whittington allegedly breached the following standards of professional behaviour:
- Honesty and Integrity
- Discreditable Conduct
It is alleged that on July 9, 2020 she responded to a Notice of Intended Prosecution sent by Humberside Police to say she was the driver of a vehicle involved in a speeding offence.
On a date, between July 9, 2020 and July 31, 2020, she became aware she was not the driver of the vehicle at the time of the offence, but decided not to tell police that she was not the driver, and at that time did not provide the correct details of the driver.
The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.
The hearing will be held at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters on November 30.