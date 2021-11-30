Misconduct outcome for former Special Constable Maisy Whittington

Gross misconduct would have led to dismissal if she didn’t quit

A Misconduct Hearing was held on 30th November 2021 at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters for former Special Constable Maisy Whittington who was based at Louth Police Station.

Former Special Constable Whittington was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of allegations in relation to:

Honesty and integrity Discreditable Conduct

It was found that she had responded to a Notice of Intended Prosecution sent by Humberside Police to say that she was the driver of a vehicle involved in a speeding offence when she was not, and in an attempt to protect another driver from receiving points.

The Chair of the Accelerated Misconduct Hearing, Chief Constable Chris Haward, found that the former Special Constable would have been dismissed had they still been a serving Special Constable.

After the hearing, Chief Constable Chris Haward, said: “Honesty and integrity are the grounding for every constable. It is the very basis of everything we stand for.

“Former Special Constable Whittington tried to mislead Humberside Police and this is clearly unacceptable.

“The actions amounted to gross misconduct.

“The outcome of the hearing was that former Special Constable Whittington would have been dismissed had he still been a member of the police service. Her name will also be placed on the College of Policing barred list.

“She has a right of appeal to a Police Appeals Tribunal.”