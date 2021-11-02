8 hours ago

Mystery surrounds armed police presence in Scunthorpe

A dog unit also attended the scene
Armed police and a police dog unit were spotted at the scene. | Photo: TheHamst

Armed police and a dog unit were out in force on a Scunthorpe street as part of an ongoing investigation, but the reasons have not been publicly disclosed.

The incident happened on Davy Avenue in the North Lincolnshire town on Sunday, October 31.

When The Lincolnite asked why armed police had been sent, and whether there were any arrests or injuries, Humberside Police sent a cryptic response.

A police dog unit attended the scene on Davy Avenue in Scunthorpe. | Photo: TheHamst

The force said: “For operational reasons we are limited to confirming that this was as part of an investigation to locate individuals in connection with an ongoing investigation.”

