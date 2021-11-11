Children safely rescued after school bus crash in North Hykeham

The latest details as we get them

Update: Meadow Lane has now been reopened

Meadow Lane in North Hykeham has been closed by police after a school bus came off the road and landed on its side in a ditch.

Lincolnshire Police’s force control room put out a statement that officers attended an overturned bus and closed Brant Road and Meadow Lane just after 8.30am on Thursday, November 11.

There were 60 children on the bus at the time, who were heading to North Kesteven Academy and Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, and parents reported their children were trapped on the vehicle.

Police told reporters that there were a small number of minor injuries, with a 12-year-old boy suffering a broken arm and a 14-year-old girl taken to hospital as a precaution.

One pupil called Emily who was on the bus, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: “Everyone that was on the left side of the bus flew onto the right side of the bus, on top of the people on the right side of the bus. Nothing was stopping us from going onto the right side of the bus.”

Speaking after the incident, Chief Inspector Phil Vickers told the BBC: “The school bus didn’t overturn, the circumstances as we understand it is that the bus has put its passenger side, its near side, onto a soft verge and has slid slightly against the hedgerow and trees that are alongside the road there.”

In a statement at 12.25pm, Lincolnshire Police said: “The road is now open and the bus safely recovered. Thank you to everyone for their patience while we dealt with the incident.

“To confirm, the bus did not overturn. This information was what was reported to us when it was called in at 8:29am. Thankfully there were no serious injuries from the incident.

“We’d like to thank our officers, the East Midlands Ambulance Service, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, Stagecoach and St. Christopher’s School for their help and support.”

Lincolnshire Police asked parents of the children involved not to travel to the scene, but to go to St Christopher’s School where children will be taken once the vehicle has been recovered.

A Sir Robert Pattinson Academy spokesperson said: “Members of the school’s senior team, including the headteacher, rushed to the scene as soon as we were notified of the accident and helped with the efforts by the emergency services to support the children involved.

“Thankfully there were no serious injuries, though one pupil suffered a broken arm. We swiftly contacted parents and made the necessary arrangements for them to collect their children from a designated collection point.

“In due course we will be having discussions with the transport provider to ensure all efforts are being made to understand the circumstances in which this accident happened and how it can be avoided in the future.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Midlands said: “Our immediate thoughts are with the children involved and their families. We are giving the police our full support in helping to investigate and establish the circumstances of the incident.”

A LIVES critical care doctor, three LIVES critical care paramedics and a LIVES nurse were called to the scene. A spokesperson said: “We treated a number of patients and supported those who needed ongoing care.”

