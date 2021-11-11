Crimestoppers tip offs rise by nearly 50% in Lincolnshire
The charity receives information on a wide range of crimes
The number of people passing on information to Crimestoppers in Lincolnshire has increased by almost 50% in the past five years.
The independent charity receives information on a wide range of incidents from domestic abuse to rural crime.
It guarantees 100% anonymity to those reporting crime to the charity and there has been a 48% rise in reports from people in Lincolnshire.
This comes as Crimestoppers appointed Mike Johnson as the chairman of its Lincolnshire’s Volunteer Committee earlier this month.
Anyone can pass on crime information completely anonymously to the Crimestoppers UK contact centre by calling the freephone number 0800 555 111 or filling out a secure anonymous form online here.
He said: “I’m delighted to be joining Crimestoppers and helping build on their recent rise in information about crime in the county. My first priorities as chair will be to recruit area co-ordinators for the seven districts of Lincolnshire, increase awareness of Crimestoppers and the work of the committee across the county, whilst building up a new network of charity ambassadors who will support the work of Crimestoppers.”
Lydia Patsalides, Crimestoppers’ regional manager for the East Midlands, said: “We are pleased that we have received an increase in crime information of almost 50 per cent from communities across Lincolnshire. Our charity is here for anybody who wishes to do the right thing but remain 100% anonymous. We have kept our anonymity guarantee since we started 33 years ago.
“Our volunteer committee plays a vital role in supporting local events, facilitating fundraising activities and backing local awareness campaigns and it provides insights and knowledge on behalf of local communities. Each committee member generously gives freely of their time and skills to make a difference in their local area.”