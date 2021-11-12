Opening date set for new Costa Coffee drive-thru off A46 Lincoln bypass

A new Costa Coffee store will open at Teal Park, just off the A46, in time for Christmas.

Taylor Lindsey began construction of the developments for Costa Coffee and KFC in March this year, and has now handed over the buildings to the companies to be fitted out ahead of opening.

The 1,800 square foot Costa Coffee will open on Thursday, November 18 and will create 13 new jobs.

Costa Coffee will open seven days a week between 5am and 11pm. KFC will be open daily between 11am and 11pm.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to confirm that a brand new Costa Coffee drive-thru store will be opening on Thursday, November 18 at Teal Park, Lincoln.

“The store has created 13 new jobs and comprises of both a drive-thru lane and a Costa Coffee store, allowing for members of the local community to either grab a coffee on-the-go or sit-in and enjoy their favourite, handcrafted Costa coffee.”

A 2,500 square foot KFC restaurant, also offering dine in, drive-thru, and takeaway, will also open in the near future but an exact opening date has not yet been publicly confirmed.

The new buildings will be situated at the entrance to Teal Park in Whisby Road and opposite the Jaguar Land Rover dealership. There will also be 74 car parking spaces.

This comes after councillors at North Kesteven District Council went against their officers’ recommendations to approve the new Costa and KFC in December 2019.

Dan Race, development director with Taylor Lindsey, previously told The Lincolnite: “Teal Park provides excellent accessibility and visibility to its occupiers. Costa Coffee and KFC will benefit from this and I expect both to trade very well.”