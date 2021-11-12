FOUND: Boston man wanted over assault and stalking
Have you seen Lathan?
UPDATE as of 4.33pm: Police have now confirmed that Lathan has been arrested.
Police are appealing to track down a wanted man in Boston in connection with assault and stalking offences.
Lathan Middleton, 30, is on the run from Lincolnshire Police and officers are appealing to the public to help find him.
Middleton is wanted for assault and stalking in the Boston area, and if you have seen him you can get in touch with police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident number 21000624010
- Email [email protected] using the same incident number in the subject line
- Anonymously contacting Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555111